See Samantha Bee Visit Unsung Leaders of Mexico City Earthquake Recovery

On Full Frontal, Samantha Bee traveled to Mexico City to speak with an unsung group of women who led clean-up and rescue efforts after a devastating earthquake – and in return, received threats and harassment.

The four members of La Brigada Feminista joined volunteer efforts in a long-neglected area where many migrant workers lived. At the site of a collapsed textile factory filled with mostly female laborers, the government spent just two days doing rescue missions before trying to flatten the site, reportedly in an attempt to hide the fact that the building was not up to code.

La Brigada Feminista led protests that temporarily halted the government's plan and helped bring attention to other neglected sites. The press, however, ignored the story. Instead, Mexican media became enthralled with stories about rescue dogs and the mission to save a young girl, Frida Sofia, who, it turned out, didn't even exist.

"Why do men find fake women so much more likable?" an incredulous Bee asked.

"Stupidity is global, Samantha," one member of La Brigada Feminista responded.

La Brigada Feminista did receive some attention – in the form of misinformation and online harassment. There were rumors that La Brigada only saved women and the members said they received violent threats on social media, causing Bee to groan, "Oh my god, our countries have so much in common!"

"It bothers them that the brigade has the word feminist," one woman told Bee. "It terrifies them."



Bee replied, "I just lean so hard into the term feminist now that I just straight-up call myself a witch."