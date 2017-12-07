Watch Samantha Bee Show How 'Sh--ty Media Men' Affected Election

Samantha Bee examined how misogyny in the media worked against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election after numerous powerful journalists face sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

On Full Frontal, Bee played a damning edit montage from the disgraced bunch – including Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer and Mark Halperin – where they disparaged, interrupted or condescended to Clinton, other women and (in Lauer's case) a muppet. For instance, Lauer repeatedly cut-off Clinton during a presidential forum. Halperin once called Clinton "kind of aggressive and not that funny," but interviewed Trump about his favorite foods, saying "we never get to see you eat."



While the clips shown were slightly tongue-in-cheek, Bee showed in a more representative montage that the culture of misogyny is pervasive. She used Clinton, again, as an example showing how reporters and pundits repeatedly commented on the candidate's low likability and shrill voice.

"Yeah, why is that shrill robot so guarded, why, tell me!" Bee growled sarcastically. "We'll never know how much these pubes affected the election, but what we do know is that their industry gave us four-times more coverage of Hillary's e-mail scandal than they did of Trump's gross behavior to women. But to be fair, they were probably typing it with one hand."

"It's time to ask ourselves, can men who hate women be objective journalists?" Bee laughed as a picture of President Donald Trump appeared on screen. "That's a trick question, everyone knows that men who hate women can be anything they put their minds to."

