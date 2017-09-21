Watch Samantha Bee Seek Free Speech Insight From Insane Clown Posse

Samantha Bee found constitutional enlightenment beneath the gleaming painted smile of the Insane Clown Posse on Full Frontal Wednesday.

In a segment focused on recent free speech issues, Bee looked at the Juggalo March, which ICP held in protest of the FBI's decision to label them "a loosely organized hybrid gang" in 2011. The designation has had real consequences for fans, one of whom said she lost physical custody of her kids because she went to an ICP concert.

"It was on all our behalves that Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J stood at the Lincoln Memorial and channeled the oratory of Dr. Martin Luther King – specifically, they channeled it into a can of Faygo and F-bombs," Bee cracked, before playing a clip of Violent J unleashing a potent rallying cry: "Discrimination! Fuck that!"

Bee's bit on the Juggalo March followed an examination of the recent controversy surrounding ESPN host Jemele Hill, who called President Trump a white supremacist on her personal Twitter account. The remark garnered a huge backlash from Trump supporters and even reached the White House, with Trump demanding ESPN "apologize for untruth" and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calling Hill's tweet "a fireable offense."

"Fun fact, the government isn't supposed to retaliate against citizens for stating their opinions," Bee said. "It's in the Constitution, right above the part that guarantees you the right to fornicate with your guns, or something." Bee then wondered if there was someone who might be able to provide the White House with an explanation of the First Amendment, prompting a clip of Violent J proclaiming: "Taking away someone's opinion is no different than sewing their butthole shut!"