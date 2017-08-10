Watch Samantha Bee Dissect Trump's 'Bigoted' Judicial Nominees

Samantha Bee scrutinized President Trump's judicial appointments on Full Frontal on Wednesday. "Trump's nominees are overwhelmingly white – like Duplass Brothers' project white," Bee said. "If I didn't know that those were judicial nominees, I'd think it was just the next crop of network late-night hosts."

The Full Frontal-host had little hope to offer. "Believe it or not, confirming judges with a bigoted history used to be something both parties agreed was bad," she said. "But that was in the 1980s, before bipartisanship was canceled."

Bee pointed out that Trump has nominated dozens of young conservatives for justice roles since taking office. This is particularly worrisome, Bee said, because the Senate changed the rules for nominating federal judges (except those on the Supreme Court) so that only a simple majority is required to appointments. This means that Trump has an easier path to nominating judges than his predecessors.

"Trump has picked 37 judges in six months," said Bee. "That's 20 more than Obama, and Obama didn't spend 14 hours a day angrily toilet-tweeting while jerking off to Fox & Friends."

