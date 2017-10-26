Ryan Murphy's latest FX show is making history before it even airs. His upcoming series Pose will feature five transgender actors in series regular roles, the largest number to ever grace the screen in a scripted TV series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be set in 1980s New York City and follow the lives and struggles of three subsets of local culture at the time: "the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world."

"We are thrilled that Pose pushes the narrative forward by centering on the unique and under-told experiences of trans women and gay people of color," co-creator Steven Canal said in a statement. "Ryan has assembled a strong team of storytellers and innovators to collaborate on telling this important narrative. As a Bronx-bred queer writer of color, I'm honored to aid in ushering this groundbreaking show into homes."

Murphy's frequent collaborator Brad Falchuck (Glee, American Horror Story) also helped to finesse the concept for the show.

Pose's cast will include several familiar faces, including MJ Rodriguez (who will play Blanca), a theater and film actress who has appeared on The Carrie Diaries and Nurse Jackie; Dominque Jackson (who will play Elektra), a fashion model and icon in the New York ball scene; actress Indya Moore (who will play Angel); Hailie Sahar (who will play Lulu), who has appeared on Mr. Robot and Transparent; and Angelica Ross (who will play Candy), who recently had a role on Transparent.

Other actors cast on the show include Ryan Jamaal Swain (who will play Damon); Billy Porter (who will play Pray Tell); and Dyllon Burnside (who will play Ricky).

Janet Mock and Our Lady J will be penning scripts alongside Canals, and trans activist director Silas Howard will serve as a co-executive producer on the show, which will also work with Ryan Murphy's Half Initiative to provide mentorship for emerging transgender directors.

Production for the FX series will reportedly begin next month in New York City.