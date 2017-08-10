Queen Elizabeth Copes With Crises in Riveting Trailer for 'The Crown'

Queen Elizabeth II grapples politicians, paparazzi and crises at home and abroad in the riveting trailer for Season Two of The Crown. The series returns to Netflix December 8th.

Show creator Peter Morgan spun off his biographical series about Elizabeth II from his acclaimed 2006 film The Queen and 2013 stage play, The Audience. The Crown plans to chronicle the life of Queen Elizabeth over six seasons, with each season covering about 10 years. Season One took place between 1947 and 1955 and documented Elizabeth's marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, her coronation, the resignation of Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the controversial dissolution of Princess Margaret's engagement. Season Two spans 1956 to 1964 and finds actress Claire Foy reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth.

While the new trailer features plenty of globe-trotting and monarchal extravagance – including a meeting with the Kennedys – it primarily teases the many challenges Elizabeth will face, including difficulties in her own marriage, Margaret's coupling with a society photographer, the Suez Crisis and the 1963 sex scandal that rocked Parliament. At one point, Philip tries to quell the Queen's anxiety, saying, "Is it not possible that in all those problems, there are some of us who are there for you no matter what?" The Queen curtly replies: "If only."

Season Two of The Crown also stars Matt Smith as Philip, Vanessa Kirby as Margaret, Matthew Goode as photographer Anthony Armstrong-Jones and Anton Lesser as Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Season One of The Crown notched 13 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress for Foy and Supporting Actor for John Lithgow, who portrayed Winston Churchill. In January, the show won Best TV Series – Drama at the Golden Globes, while Foy garnered Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

