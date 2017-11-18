Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Run-D.M.C.'s Rev. Run

Run-D.M.C.'s Reverend Run is returning to television as Netflix has ordered a scripted comedy series starring the Rock Hall-inducted rapper and his real-life wife Justine Simmons.

Rev. Run, who starred in the MTV reality series Run's House from 2005 to 2009, will portray himself in the semi-fictionalized series about the rapper and his post-hip-hop life, The Hollywood Reporter writes.



The Mayor and Speechless creator Jeremy Bronson penned the still-unnamed series' script. Produced by Amblin and ABC Studios, the series was initially picked up by ABC following a bidding war in 2016, but the network ultimately passed on the project before the pilot filmed. Netflix then swooped in with a 10-episode order to pickup the series.

The Netflix show will be the first scripted series for Rev. Run, who also has reality series like Rev Runs Around the World, Rev Run's Sunday Suppers and Rev Run's Renovations on his filmography.