Joel and Ethan Coen have found a home for their Western anthology series The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The six-part story heads to Netflix in 2018. Actor Tim Blake Nelson, who previously co-starred in the Coen brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou?, will play Buster Scruggs.



"We are streaming motherfuckers!," the Coen brothers said in a statement after Netflix announced the acquisition. According to the streaming service, "the Western anthology will feature six tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter will feature a distinct story about the American West."

The Coen brothers, who will write and direct the series, previously explored the Western with 2010's True Grit remake, while 2007's No Country for Old Men placed a contemporary spin on the genre.

"The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists. We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents," VP of Original Content for Netflix Cindy Holland said in a statement.

The Coen brothers' last feature film was their ode to Fifties Hollywood Hail, Caesar! In recent years, the duo's scripts for Unbroken, Bridge of Spies and Suburbicon were directed by Angelina Jolie, Steven Spielberg and George Clooney, respectively.