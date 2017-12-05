Netflix announced its show The Ranch will be continuing without actor Danny Masterson in 2018, Deadline reports. The actor who stars alongside Ashton Kutcher has been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department after at least four women accused him of sexually assault in the early 2000s. The investigation has been ongoing since March.

"As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch," a Netflix spokesperson said. "Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him." Deadline reports that Masterson will still appear in episodes of The Ranch that were filmed before his contract was terminated.

Masterson said he was "very disappointed" by the decision. "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me," the actor said. "I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all."

Masterson famously portrayed the character Steven Hyde on That '70s Show from 1998 to 2006, when the alleged assaults took place. In March, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an investigation of Masterson was under way after three women "disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000s." At the time, Masterson issued a statement saying that the "false allegations" were motivated by anti-Scientologist sentiments.

Netflix previously removed Kevin Spacey from another one of its flagship original programs, House of Cards, following sexual assault allegations. On Monday, the streaming service announced that after suspending the show's production in October, the final season would recommence without Spacey, per NBC News.