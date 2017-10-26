Netflix Announces 'Stranger Things' Season Two Aftershow

Netflix is prepping a Stranger Things aftershow to accompany the sci-fi series' upcoming second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. All seven episodes of Beyond Stranger Things will premiere tomorrow, October 27th, along with Stranger Things. Viewers will be advised to not watch the spoiler-heavy talk show until after they finish Season Two.

Related Rob Sheffield on 'Stranger Things 2': Darker, Deeper, Delightful Rob Sheffield on how the hit teen/sci-fi/horror show's second season bypasses easy Eighties nostalgia and goes right for the gut

Actor, writer and "super fan" Jim Rash will host Beyond Stranger Things, which will explore the inspiration for the series, feature behind-the-scenes stories and delve into various facets of the show. Guests will include creators Ross and Matt Duffer, executive producer and director Shawn Levy, plus various cast members such as Millie Bobby Brown, Sean Astin, Linnea Berthelsen, Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Paul Reiser and Brett Gelman. A teaser for Beyond Stranger Things, featuring a short spoiler-free clip, is available to watch below.

Beyond Stranger Things marks Netflix's first foray into aftershows, which have become a prominent part of the television landscape. However, the streaming service's binge-watch model leaves no room for an immediate post-show breakdown, which is how much aftershows function. As such, Beyond Stranger Things won't be queued up for viewers until they finish the final episode of Season Two.

In recent years, AMC has produced perhaps the best-known aftershow, Talking Dead, which follows The Walking Dead, though other networks have attempted to embrace the form with varying degrees of success. In January, CMT launched a Nashville aftershow, while last year HBO tried one with Game of Thrones, which has since moved to Twitter.