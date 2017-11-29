Matt Lauer Fired From 'Today' Show Over 'Inappropriate Sexual Behavior'

Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC following allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior" against the longtime Today show anchor.

"Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News," NBC said in a statement. "On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment."

In a memo to NBC employees, NBC News chairman Andy Lack wrote of the alleged sexual misconduct, "It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

On Wednesday morning, Hoda Kotb joined Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie instead of Lauer; Guthrie then told viewers it was "a sad morning at Today and NBC News" and read Lack's email on air.

"We just learned this moments ago, just this morning. As I'm sure you can imagine, we are devastated," Guthrie said. "We are still processing all of this. And I will tell you, right now, we don't know more than what I just shared with you, but we will be covering this story as reporter, as journalists. We will be learning more details in the hours and days that come and we promise to share that with you."

Guthrie added that she was "heartbroken" for her "dear friend" Lauer as well as the "brave colleague" that came forward with the organization.

"Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender," Lack added in his email. "We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization -- and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."

A rep for Lauer and NBC did not immediately return a request for comment.

Read NBC News chairman Andy Lack's full statement on Matt Lauer



Dear Colleagues,

We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization -- and do it in as transparent a manner as we can. To that end, Noah and I will be meeting with as many of you as possible throughout the day today to answer your questions.



Andy