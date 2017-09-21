Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler Team for Netflix Comedy Series

Orange is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, actress-producer Amy Poehler and writer-director Leslye Headland (Bachelorette, Sleeping With Other People) are teaming for an as-yet-untitled comedy series for Netflix.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Lyonne, Poehler and Headland. It stars Lyonne, who plays main character Nadia. The show follows Nadia "on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York," according to a statement.

"So excited to get cracking with the intensely brilliant Leslye Headland, the GOAT with a heart of gold Amy Poehler, and Netflix, the safe haven I’ve been searching for since the Eighties," Lyonne said in a statement. "Deeply moved to work with such heavy hitters and to share our show with the world."

Headland is credited for writing the first episode; she and Lyonne both serve as writers for the rest of the series. Poehler's Paper Kite Productions is among the series' producers.

Netflix's VP Original Content Cindy Holland said in a statement that with their upcoming series the trio is creating "an ambitious and uniquely formatted comedy that will have viewers guessing as much as they will be laughing."

While an airdate has not yet been revealed, Netflix announced that the series will consist of eight episodes.