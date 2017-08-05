'Mr. Robot' Taps Leonard Cohen Poem for Creepy Season 3 Trailer

Mr. Robot makes creepy use of a Leonard Cohen poem in the first trailer for the series' Season 3, which revealed its premiere date.

Paced to Cohen's The Future spoken word piece "Democracy," the teaser offers up a dialogue-less peek at the upcoming third season of the USA drama, including the first look at a new character played by Vinyl star Bobby Cannavale.



Keeping with the hacktivist theme of the series, the Mr. Robot social media accounts are also giving fans a preview of the upcoming season through coded messages ahead of the October 11th premiere.

Since the conclusion of Season Two, the series has released an expansion book titled Red Wheelbarrow featuring journal entries written by main character Elliot Alderson, played by actor and future Freddie Mercury portrayer Rami Malik.



Watch Cohen perform a snippet of "Democracy" below: