Yvonne Orji didn't mince words when sharing her thoughts on a broad range of topics in a new Rolling Stone video segment, "What Would Yvonne Orji Do?"



The Insecure actress, who plays Issa's neurotic, love-challenged BFF Molly on the hit HBO show, tackled questions about workplace power dynamics, dealing with lovers old and new and how to deal with a friend who "got busted for running a sex cult."

"Is your friend OK? What's going on? I don't understand what's happening," Orji says in bewilderment when posed the question about sex cults. "Well, I think you should question a lot of things about your friendship. … You should've asked questions!"

When it came to questions about broken hearts (and breaking hearts), however, Orji got a little more somber.

"I just broke up with my ex and I'm not over it, what can I do?" one question asks.

"The thing to do is to figure out why you broke up with your ex," the actress responds. "Because in the moment, emotions can take over. But you gotta remember what was it about your ex that made you feel like it was time to call it quits? Those are real emotions. So don’t ignore your gut. ... Try and find healing, try and find closure, get with some good girlfriends. Take a trip. Live your best life. And then maybe you'll find someone better. Cuz maybe he's out there."

Orji is no stranger to doling out relationship advice. The comedienne gave a TEDx talk in Delaware earlier this year during which she detailed her own strict religious upbringing and her decision to remain celibate until marriage.

"I think the talk was twofold: It was explaining to people why I waited and what worked for me, but then it's also saying hey girl, I get it," she told the Los Angeles Times this July. "My 17-year-old self was not trying to be waiting, but I got bamboozled by Jesus. And so if this is not your testimony that's fine, but here's what you can wait for in a relationship that is still equally as important."

See what else Orji had to say about life and living in these modern times in the video above.