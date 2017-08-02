'Miami Vice' Reboot Spearheaded by Vin Diesel in Works at NBC

Nearly 30 years after Miami Vice last aired on television, the series could return to the small screen thanks to a reboot spearheaded by Vin Diesel.

The Fast and the Furious franchise star and producer Chris Morgan, who penned six of the Fast & Furious films, will revive the series for NBC, which originally broadcast the Michael Mann crime drama from 1984 to 1990.

Although Diesel seems tailor-made to take on the Crockett role popularized by Don Johnson in the original series – and Colin Farrell in the 2006 big-screen adaptation – it appears that the actor will only produce and not star in the Miami Vice reboot, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

Peter Macmanus, a veteran of series like USA's Satisfaction and Spike's The Mist – itself a reboot of the film based on the Stephen King short story – will pen the pilot.

Miami Vice is the latest in a long string of big- and small-screen properties to get rebooted or revived for television in recent years, with varying results: Series based on Lethal Weapon, MacGyver, Taken and Training Day haven't touched the impact of their predecessors, whereas reinventions of Fargo and Twin Peaks: The Return have found critical acclaim and fervent audiences.