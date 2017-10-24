Matt Damon crashed George Clooney's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, but had a surprise for everyone in the studio – including Kimmel himself.

The actor showed up partway through his Suburbicon director and costar Clooney's chat with Kimmel after Clooney revealed that his infant twins, Ella and Alexander, were actually backstage. (Clooney's wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, gave birth back in June.) After teasing the studio audience a few times, Clooney summoned Damon, posing as his "manny," out onto the stage.

"I just want to make something very clear right now: they're cheering for the babies, not this person. Who let him in here?" Kimmel said, bristling as Damon walked out onstage pushing a double stroller, diaper bag hanging off his shoulder.

"I'm his manny," Damon replied. The pair then exchanged a few barbs, with Kimmel retorting, "You're not a man," to which Damon said, "That's not what your wife said."

"So, based on your physique, I guess you're breast-feeding the children too?" Kimmel asked.

"No, I actually just wanted to get their nap in so I brought them to a place where they wouldn't get woken up by laughter," Damon shot back.

After a few back and forths, it was finally time for Damon to present the "twins," but they weren't exactly what anyone was expecting.

"There they are, right there," Damon said to Kimmel, throwing up two middle fingers in the talk show host's direction. "This is 'screw,' and this is 'you.' Screw you."

