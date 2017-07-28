Where Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer ends, Mario Cantone's Anthony Scaramucci begins. On The President Show, the comedian donned a navy blue suit and powder blue tie offering his take on the White House's newest addition. Host Anthony Atamanuik's Trump introduced him as "my favorite new team member, who I will eventually betray." A schmaltzy Scaramucci took the stage behind the podium.

"I'm gonna fire so many people," Cantone-as-Scaramucci said, a nod to the Mooch's must-publicized New Yorker interview. "I don't know who it's gonna be, Reince, but I'm gonna get to the bottom of the leaks in the White House. Do you hear me, Reince?"

The comedian then went on to jab at Scaramucci's inflammatory, profanity-laden language: "There's an old Italian expression my mother used to use when somebody hurt her," he said. "She'd say, 'Stick the umbrella up my ass but don't open it.'"

An enraptured Atamanuik-as-Trump responded, "Wow, I love ethnics."

"This guy is phenomenal," faux Scaramucci raved of Trump. "I've seen him at Madison Square Garden in a top coat, hitting foul shots. Swish, swish, it swished. I’ve also seen him eat a live raccoon, bones and all, and [shit] out a Siamese house cat."

The President Show, hosted by Atamanuik, was recently extended for an additional seven episodes.