Marc Maron Addresses Louis C.K.'s 'Vile, Inappropriate' Actions

Marc Maron addressed the sexual misconduct accusations against his friend Louis C.K. in the latest episode of his WTF podcast, with the host calling the comedian's actions "vile, inappropriate, hurtful, damaging selfish shit."



Maron admitted that he had heard rumors of C.K.'s misconduct for years. "Sadly, I knew what most people knew," Maron said. "There was a story, out there, I guess going back several years. That there were unnamed people in the story. It took place in a hotel room in Aspen. It was always out there, but then it would pick up momentum at different times."

When Maron approached C.K. about the rumors, the comedian denied them. "I would say, 'This story about you forcing these women to watch you jerk off — what is that? Is that true?' He goes, 'No, it's not true. It's not real. It's a rumor," Maron said, adding that C.K. wouldn't address the rumors because he didn't want to "give it life."

The podcast host continued that even though he knew one of the women – comedian Rebecca Corey – he didn't know she was a victim until the New York Times article published. "She couldn't tell me about this," Maron said. "There was no place for them to go with these stories where they felt safe to tell them. And it's fucking sad."

Maron later discussed empathy for women in predominantly male work environments like the comedy world – "There's no HR department in comedy" – and shared an adage from a female friend: "What it comes down to is that no one should be asked if they want to see your dick when they walk into work."

Maron also criticized people who diminished the impact of C.K.'s actions, "'What's the big deal? He didn't fuck them,'" he asked sarcastically. "'He just jerked off. It's kind of pathetic. It's like, what's the big deal?' The big deal is that it's boundary-shattering – it is traumatizing."

Even as every production company associated with C.K. has cut ties with the comedian, the podcast host added that he would remain C.K.'s friend through the turmoil.

"I'm disappointed in my friend. He did some gross shit. Some damaging shit. And people are like, 'You know, well how are you going to be friends with that guy?' He's my friend," Maron said.

"And you know, he fucked up," Maron added. "And you know, he's in big fucking trouble. So what am I going to do? I'm going to be his friend ... It's probably the best time to be his friend when he needs to make changes in his life and you know, I can learn from that. He can learn from that, I hope."

In a post on the WTF site, Maron wrote additional thoughts regarding the C.K. situation. "He did some bad, selfish, hurtful, traumatizing, insensitive, creepy, sexual things to some women and now he is facing the consequences," Maron wrote. "His friends and family and people who worked with and for him are dealing with the consequences. The victims are living with the consequences of his actions and have been for years. It's awful all around."

