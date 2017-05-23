James Corden, the U.K.-born host of The Late Late Show, started off last night's episode with an emotional, heartfelt tribute to the victims of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Britain's Manchester Arena, as well as a tribute to the city itself.

"It shocks me, every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight," Cordon says of the apparent suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 22 people and injuring another 59. A 23-year-old male has been arrested in connection to the incident, and the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the message, the talk show host and comedian talks about the things the city is known for, from its Manchester United football club to bands like Joy Division and Oasis, but goes on to say that, "When I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I thin of the spirit of the people there. And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core."

As Corden points out in his message, taped in an empty studio after the attacks had been carried out, there was no information to go on at the time besides the news that there were "multiple fatalities and many injuries." Corden, who was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2015, looks obviously shaken trying to talk about the attack and the English city.