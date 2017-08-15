Watch Liam Gallagher's Stripped-Down 'For What It's Worth' on 'Colbert'

Liam Gallagher made his solo U.S. television debut with a performance of "For What It's Worth" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday. The track will appear on the former Oasis singer's upcoming solo LP, As You Were, out October 6th.



Gallagher shared the studio version of "For What It's Worth" last Thursday, describing the cut as the most "Oasis-y song on the album." On Colbert, Gallagher and his backing band stripped away some of the track's orchestral elements and presented it as a bare bones, mid-tempo rocker. Gallagher kept his hands tucked into his pockets as he sang, but still imbued the song with plenty of attitude.

Gallagher also performed his first As You Were single, "Wall of Glass," as a Late Show web exclusive. From the song's opening harmonica wail to its blistering dueling guitars, Gallagher's band provided him with the perfect platform to unleash his classic sneer as he railed against hypocrisy and mob mentality, "You get along/ You were sold a one direction/ I believe the resurrection's on, and you were wrong."







Along with "For What It's Worth" and "Wall of Glass," Gallagher has shared a third album cut, "Chinatown." Following the release of As You Were the singer will embark on a short North American tour November 13th in San Francisco.