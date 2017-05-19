Lena Dunham Cancels Tour Behind Feminist Newsletter 'Lenny'

Girls creator and star Lena Dunham canceled her tour behind feminist newsletter Lenny, citing extreme pain from endometriosis, a disorder that causes uterine tissue to grow in other areas of the body.

Related Lena Dunham on 'Girls' End, T-Swift and Being Blamed for Hillary's Loss "As much as I've loved my job I'm excited to let somebody else be the poster girl for white liberalism," says HBO show's creator

"My body, which I've worked through all kinds of pain for many years, just doesn't have what it takes to do this tour," she wrote in the newsletter. "Lenny is about giving 100 percent of ourselves, 100 percent of the time, and I couldn't bear to limp through this."

Dunham announced the six-date "Lenny: America IRL Tour" days after the Girls series finale. The multi-faceted trek, described as a quirky blend of "politics, entertainment and conversation," was set to include author readings, Q&As and music. The line-up featured Girls co-showrunner Jenni Konner and nine other Lenny contributors, including Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata and Waxahatchee singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield.



But in the latest Lenny Letter, Dunham explained that her condition has spread to "deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy." She added, "To be honest, I'm in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced."

Upon announcing the tour, Konner and Dunham revealed plans for a Lenny documentary series for HBO based on the tour. A six-installment Lenny book imprint is set to launch in August, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tickets for all dates will be refunded in full.



Dunham documented her struggles with endometriosis, chronic pain and OCD in a 2015 Lenny essay.