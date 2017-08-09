Leah Remini's ongoing war with the Church of Scientology is only getting more explosive as the second season of her A&E documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, draws near.

In it, Remini says she wants to get even more aggressive in her attacks on the religion, with hopes of bringing to light alleged abuse, and potentially gathering enough evidence of criminal wrongdoing to warrant a federal investigation.

"I'm talking about the FBI, the police, the Department of Justice, the IRS," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "If the FBI ever wanted to get anywhere, all they would need to do is do a raid. Everybody who's ever gone to Scientology has folders, and anything you've ever said is contained in those folders."



In season two of Aftermath, the former King of Queens star hopes to explore certain elements of the Church that, according to her, have been left unaddressed, including its attitude toward alleged abuse within its ranks.



The Church calls Remini's abuse claims "false allegations in an effort to garner publicity," telling Rolling Stone, "Regarding Remini calling for an 'investigation,' it is pure balderdash. The Church is a religious institution committed to our religious, social and humanitarian missions."

Remini has been a vocal opponent of the Church since leaving it in 2013. In 2015, she penned a book about her tumultuous relationship with the Church, titled Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology. Following the book's success, Remini sought to create a series that chronicled other individuals' experiences leaving the Church.

"We've heard from people who were inside Scientology, who told me, 'I watched your show. I went on the Internet. I decided to leave,'" she said of the success of Aftermath's first season. "We get tons of those. And it's those moments that you go, 'OK – we're doing something.'"

Aftermath is up for a nomination at this year's Emmys for best informational series or special. Remini will next be seen alongside her former King of Queens costar Kevin James in season two of his CBS sitcom, Kevin Can Wait.

"I'm just happy to be laughing again," she said.