Jimmy Kimmel thanked GOP Senators John McCain and Susan Collins and those in Congress whose opposition to the GOP's proposed Graham-Cassidy bill ultimately led to it not coming up for vote. He also thanked the public who called their representatives to voice their opposition during his show on Tuesday.

The late night host has dedicated time during several of his recent shows to lambast the proposed healthcare bill, arguing that it doesn't protect patients with preexisting conditions, like his son Billy, who was born with congenital heart disease.

On Tuesday, he first expressed gratitude to those who helped kill the bill with a dose of humor. "I haven't been this happy about something being dead since Bin Laden," he said. "On behalf of my family, especially my son Billy, I want to sincerely thank those of you who called your representatives, made your voices heard and got involved to help."

He also took a shot at the President for advocating for the now-dead bill. "I bet the walls of the Oval Office are filled with dozens of tiny fist holes today," Kimmel teased.

Kimmel was particularly critical about Donald Trump's attacks on Senator McCain, who is battling brain cancer, served in Vietnam and is a Purple Heart recipient. Meanwhile, Trump had five draft deferments. The host quoted Trump's recent tweet, which housed video clips of McCain. "A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about repealing & replacing O'Care. My oh my has he changed – complete turn from years of talk!" Trump wrote.

"The idea that Donald Trump would criticize anyone for changing his position is very rich. It's definitely richer than he is," Kimmel quipped. "Donald Trump has more flip-flops than a Jimmy Buffet concert. No one contradicts himself more. No one ever, in history."

To illustrate his point, Kimmel proceeded to show a series of hypocritical clips, which he referred to as the "bigliest about-faces" of Trump, including Trump complimenting Hillary Clinton, his identifying as a Democrat and saying that the economy does better under Democrats, saying that he was pro-choice, that he'd have no time to play golf, that he'd produce his tax returns and claiming that he would never lie. "His memory is shorter than his fingers," Kimmel jabbed at Trump.

Kimmel continued his plea to end the deadlock between parties and asked that they work together and hold hearings that include experts to craft a better and more informed healthcare bill for all. "This isn't about sides, it's about people who are sick," he said.

