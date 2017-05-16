Katy Perry Will Judge New 'American Idol' Season

Katy Perry is roaring back into the mainstream. The pop singer announced she is the first confirmed judge on ABC's American Idol reboot. The music competition television series originally aired on Fox for fifteen years, launching the careers of numerous high-profile artists including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson.

"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories," said Perry in a statement. "I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."



Unlike many of Idol's previous "veteran" musician judges (Paula Abdul, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey), Perry will dole out pop wisdom while actively working in the industry. Her new album, Witness, come out June 9th. The singer released the album's two lead singles, the dancehall-inflected "Chained to the Rhythm" (featuring Skip Marley) and "Bon Appetit," which features rap trio, Migos, of "Bad and Bougee" fame.

"We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Katy leading the charge," ABC Entertainment president said on Tuesday. The final season of Idol on Fox ended in April 2016.

