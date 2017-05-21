Watch Katy Perry, David S. Pumpkins Invade All-Star 'Rap Song' on 'SNL'

Saturday Night Live mocked overstuffed all-star rap videos with a sketch that featured both Katy Perry and the return of Tom Hanks' David S. Pumpkins.

In "Rap Song" – which pokes fun at hits like DJ Khaled's "I'm the One" featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Migos' Quavo and Lil Wayne – Kenan Thompson's Big Chris attempts to perform his new track but he's continually interrupted by his fellow Cash Stack rappers that are guesting, like Shantasia and Yung Bitch.

Midway through the song, Dwayne Johnson's King Keef and his Hoodlum Squad invade the video, a posse that includes Michael Che and Colin Jost's 2 Black Guyz, Kate McKinnon's Pregnasty, SNL musical guest Katy Perry (and Kathleen Bell) and finally David S. Pumpkins, 2020 vice presidential candidate Tom Hanks' beloved Halloween character.

A defeated Big Chris tells the entire SNL crew they can stay on the track as long as they "keep it orderly, find a place to pop in," which results in the cacophony of 16 simultaneous verses. "That did not work. Like I feared, there's too many people on this track."

Pumpkins ends the sketch by pointing a gun at the camera to deliver his catchphrase, "Any questions?"