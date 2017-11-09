Watch Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert Announce Prize for Autism Charity Event

While President Trump is in Asia this week, Stephen Colbert noted the apparent camaraderie between him and Chinese president Xi Jinping. "I can understand how they bonded, because they're both leaders of superpowers, which can be isolating – and sometimes I feel that way even as a late-night host," he said.

"It's nice to have someone who understand what you're going through ... the kind of person who can finish your –"

"Pudding," said Jon Stewart, who piped up from beneath Colbert's desk, eating a container of chocolate pudding. The former Daily Show host appeared on The Late Show to promote his upcoming charity show Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs.

The live comedy benefit airs November 18th on HBO. It will feature stand-up performances, sketches and short films by J.J. Abrams, Louis C.K., Abbi Jacobson, Ellie Kemper, Jordan Klepper, Olivia Munn, John Oliver, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and, naturally, Colbert.

Stewart also used the Colbert appearance to promote one of the several prizes that will be available during the show: One winner will sit under Colbert's desk with Stewart during the host's monologue, ask a question of his first guest and finish the punchline of one of Colbert's jokes.