See Johnny Depp Remember Last Don Rickles Encounter on 'Kimmel'

Johnny Depp remembered his last encounter with the late comedian Don Rickles – and delivered a great impression – on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

Both the actor and the late-night host were both close to the legendary insult comic, who died in April at the age of 90. Depp said the last time he saw Rickles was "that thing in New York" and reminisced about the last jokes the two shared.

"All I wanted was to be razzed by Don Rickles. I'd been waiting for years; he was always so sweet," Depp said. "At the New York thing … I ran backstage to go see Don … I see him sitting in a chair and I said, 'Hey Don, I just wanna let you know that I'm here and I wish you luck and everything.' And he goes, 'John, you're here. And you're not late,'" perfectly mimicking Rickles' distinct voice.

Depp added that when he went to give Rickles a kiss on the cheek, right before impact, he said, "By the way, I have a little herpes breakout," causing Rickles to briefly panic.

Depp, who appeared on Kimmel to promote the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, also talked about dressing up in full Jack Sparrow regalia, scaring people as they rode the Disneyland ride that the franchise is based on: