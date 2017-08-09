Despite the fact that North Korea dominated headlines late Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel's amateur polling on Hollywood Boulevard yielded an embarrassing result: the average American has no idea where the Asian country is on a map.



"North Korea is the bigly story of the day, if not the year," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said to introduce the cringe-inducing clip. “But what I wonder is, how many Americans even know where North Korea is … and this is what we learned."

In the four-minute segment, Kimmel's crew asked various people on Hollywood Boulevard whether they thought the United States should take military action if North Korea becomes a real threat to its safety. Most said yes. Then, those same individuals were asked to locate North Korea on a map.

"It's in … as far as on a map … I don't know, I'm horrible at geography," the first woman said, pointing to Canada as a guess. Other individuals thought perhaps the general Middle East area comprised North Korea, while one clueless tourist gestured toward Australia.

"It's in Asia," one man offered, before staring blankly at the map for a long period of time.

Watch the clip above.