Jimmy Kimmel knew he'd been handed comedy gold in the lead-up to his monologue Tuesday night after Ted Cruz was caught in the middle of a controversy surrounding a damning late-night "like" on Twitter Monday.

"Senator Ted Cruz … so last night, his official personal Twitter account 'liked' – you know, you click 'like' – a hard-core porn video," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host kicked off his show. "The video is from a genre known as 'stepmom porn,' which is, oh, he's a family-values guy. Just think: If only he did something this perverted during the campaign, he might be president now."

Kimmel smiled broadly as he went on to hypothesize about how Cruz's Twitter account came to "like" the tweeted video. (The senator addressed the scandal with reporters Tuesday, blaming the embarrassing episode on a "staffing issue.")

"I have to say, I love this stuff," Kimmel said. "Let's go through the possibilities of how this could have happened."

"No. 1: Someone on his staff was browsing porn on Twitter and accidentally liked it," he said. "No. 2: His Twitter account was hacked. No. 3: Ted himself was looking at the porn when his wife, Heidi, walked in, and he accidentally hit the 'like' button while he was trying to get his pants zipped up."

Kimmel saved his favorite theory for last. "Or, No. 4: Ted lost the presidential election, he's been bullied by Trump, he didn't get a Cabinet position, he's tired of being the uptight religious guy from Texas, and he just said, 'Screw it, I watch porn in public now. This is who I am.'"

Kimmel then showed a faux super PAC ad that "defended" Cruz from the media's harsh take-down, showing an increasingly creepy series of photos as the voiceover asked, "Does this look like a man who watches porn on his phone?"

Ultimately, however, the late night host came to Cruz’s defense – sort of. "I honestly don't think it was Ted Cruz," he said. "I don't think Ted Cruz looks at porn. Ted Cruz masturbates to pictures of poor people without health care."

