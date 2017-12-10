'Jessica Jones': See Explosive First Season 2 Trailer

Jessica Jones gets "back to unfinished business" in the first trailer for the second season of Netflix's acclaimed Marvel series.

In the trailer, soundtracked by Heart's "Barracuda," Krysten Ritter's wisecracking, super-strong detective pulverizes doors, jumps from a Ferris wheel and smashes faces against mirrors, but trouble lurks in the form of exploding buildings and what appears to be Jones' arrest.

Jones also pokes fun at fellow Marvel Universe denizen Spider-Man: "If you say 'With great power comes great responsibility,' I swear I'll throw up on you."

Jessica Jones' 13-episode Season 2 premieres March 8th on Netflix, which premiered the series' first season back in November 2015. Ritter's character also appeared in The Defenders series alongside Netflix's Marvel properties Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ritter talked about the upcoming season, which digs deeper into the backstory of the trauma the superhero experienced in Season 1; that season's main villain, David Tennant's Kilgrave, returns in some capacity in Season 2.

"I think what we can say is that what we’ve done again is kept the story very personal," Ritter said. "If season 1 was in her head and in her mind, then season 2 will be more in her heart. This season is more emotional. It’s still a psychological thriller, but it’s more of an emotional thriller this time."