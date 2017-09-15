Jennifer Lawrence Recounts Bar Fight With Fan, 'Dousing Him' With Beer

Jennifer Lawrence wasn't having it when a rude fan tried to get a selfie with her while she was hanging with friends in Budapest, and the mother! star decided to take care of the problem herself.

"I was drunk and this guy asked me [for] a selfie and I was like, 'No, thank you, no,'" she told Seth Meyers on Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "Then he was like, 'Please, my girlfriend will never believe me.' And my friend was like, 'If your girlfriend won't believe you, then she's not the one.'"

When the group tried to brush off the persistent fan, however, he threw out an angry, "Yeah, well, fuck you!"

Upon hearing this, an inebriated Lawrence took action.

"Something in me just snapped, it couldn't have been the alcohol, and I was like, 'Did you just say fuck you to me? Did you just say fuck you to me?!' And I grabbed him, and I took beers, and started dousing them all over him."

The Oscar winner said she then noticed that the fan "weirdly" had a suitcase at the bar, so she stormed over to it as well. "I was like, 'Is that your shit?' And I started pouring beers all over his suitcase."



It wasn't until her friend Chris grabbed her from behind and instructed her, "Don't waste beer, don't waste beer," that she "instantly relaxed."

"I was like, 'Of course, what was I thinking?'" she said.

Watch Lawrence give the blow-by-blow in the video clip above.