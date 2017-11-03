Jennifer Lawrence Grills Her Idol Kim Kardashian on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Jennifer Lawrence relished her role as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night, deep-diving into an interview with her "utter obsession, our Lord Jesus God," Kim Kardashian.

The self-professed Kardashian super fan kicked off the night with a punchy monologue that tackled everything from the Hollywood wage gap ("It was an honor to be asked to fill in for Jimmy tonight. I was so excited to do this; I even told the producers, 'I don't even want any money for this.' And they said, 'No, Jennifer, we insist on paying you … 29 percent less than the male guest hosts.'") to fans' utter unfamiliarity with her work (a Billy on the Street-esque game, "Name Five of Jennifer Lawrence's Movies," fell flat with strangers on Hollywood Boulevard.)

And when it came time for Lawrence to chat with Kardashian, she kept the funny cranked up to high as she tackled some pretty wild topics with much aplomb.

"Do you think it's a coincidence that Reggie Bush's wife looks just like you?" Lawrence began the interview, referring to one of Kardashian's famous exes, NFL player Reggie Bush. "I don't." (To be fair, Bush's wife Lilit Avagyan is a dead ringer for Kardashian.)

Kardashian laughed off the comment, but didn't shy away from Lawrence's other probing questions.

"So do you and Kanye fart in front of each other?" Lawrence asked at one point. "Do you talk about farts? Like, do you fart in front of him?"

The reality star responded with a coy smile, "I don’t fart. What are you talking about?"

At another point in the chat, Lawrence asked Kardashian whether she thought she might be able to save the world with her amateur hacking skills. (Kardashian confessed to hacking into her friends' boyfriends' voicemails back in the day to dig up any incriminating dirt).

"So do you think that you could, like, hack a president's Twitter and maybe, like, start a war?" Lawrence asked. "Like, you could save the world?" Instead of directly answering the question, Kardashian took a slight detour and remembered a game that her family had played at mom Kris Jenner's house, asking each other who they would rather sleep with of the world's leaders, Donald Trump or Kim Jun Un.

"I think we were just laughing so hard we didn’t choose," Kardashian said.

But perhaps the highlight of the interview was when Kardashian and Lawrence recalled a recent dinner party at Jenner's home, during which guest Lawrence proceeded to get sloshed and wound up naked in a closet.

"I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives," Kardashian said of seeing Jenner and Lawrence dancing arm in arm after many margaritas. "It was so funny."

Lawrence confessed that she just wanted to get a makeover from Kardashian and West. Kardashian admitted to remembering the request – but slightly differently.

"You said, 'I'm not joking. I really want Kanye to style me, and so I said, 'OK,'" Kardashian said. "I come back in and you're fully butt naked. I said, 'Umm, I'm going to intercom down and tell [Kanye] not to come up.'"

Watch the full exchange in the video above.