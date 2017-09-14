Watch Jeffrey Tambor Praise Humanity of 'Transparent' on 'Seth Meyers'

Jeffrey Tambor praised Transparent creator Jill Soloway on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "She's exploring, and telling people what it's like, and the humanity and the travails of the transgender community," Tambor said. "And I think there is not a more opportune time to be talking about this."

The actor, who won an Emmy Award last year for portraying Maura Pfefferman on Transparent, also spoke about owning his own bookstore, an old commercial audition where he and 200 other actors pretended they knew how to ice skate and a scene from Transparent's upcoming fourth season where his character eats weed edibles before going through TSA.

Tambor said his myriad roles have given fans countless things to shout at him on the street. "You have to understand, I did The Ropers, I did Love Boat, I did Kojak, but when I did The Larry Sanders Show, they would call out, 'Hey now!'" Tambor said, noting his character's catchphrase.

"Or, if they saw, Arrested Development, they'll say, 'There's always money in the banana stand.' Or, lately, now that I'm doing Transparent, once in a while we get, 'Yas queen!'"

Transparent Season Four returns to Amazon on September 22nd.