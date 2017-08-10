Watch Jeffrey Tambor, James Corden Fight Over John Boyega in R&B Spoof

James Corden, Jeffrey Tambor and John Boyega found themselves in a love triangle, Nineties R&B-style, on The Late Late Show Wednesday. The trio teamed for a parody of Brandy and Monica's "The Boy is Mine," re-titled, "The Boyega is Mine."
In the clip, Tambor and Corden fought for the affections of the Detroit star, singing the exact lyrics from Brandy and Monica's 1998 original, with just a slight tweak to the chorus. Corden's musical theater-trained voice paired hilariously with Tambor's casual baritone as the actor injected a different kind of melodrama into lines like, "You see I know that you may be/ Just a bit jealous of me/ But your blind if you can see/ That his love is all in me."
The video was also a perfect aesthetic send-up of the Brandy and Monica clip as Boyega relished the attention from his two pajama-clad suitors. While Tambor fed him pancakes, Corden offered the actor a sensual foot massage – though the latter ended with the Late Late Show host receiving an accidental kick to the face. Of course such two-timing can't last forever, and the clip ended with Boyega knocking on one apartment door only two discover the two jilted men.
