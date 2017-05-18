James Corden to Return as 2018 Grammy Awards Host

James Corden has been tapped to host the Grammy Awards' 60th anniversary show next year. The Late Late Show host helmed the awards show for the first time in February. He replaced LL Cool J, who had hosted the telecast for the previous five years.

Related How James Corden Conquered Late Night One 'Carpool Karaoke' at a Time Former Broadway star is reimagining the reach of 'The Late Late Show' — and remaking himself as the after-hours host to watch

CBS announced the news during its upfront presentation in New York, as Variety reports. The 2018 Grammys edition returns to New York for the first time since 2003 and it will be held in Madison Square Garden.

Corden's Grammy host debut included some notable moments, including an intro where he fell down some stairs and lost a shoe along with a rap monologue. The show also featured his signature "Carpool Karaoke" segment, with Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend and more singing a rendition of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."

Beyond his Grammy Awards show host premiere, Corden has had plenty of awards ceremony experience. He hosted the 70th annual Tony Awards and he has served as a Brit Awards host five times.

The Grammy Awards show will air on January 28th, 2018 on CBS.