James Corden Regrets Kissing Sean Spicer at Emmys 2017

James Corden received backlash after the Emmy Awards when Variety posted an Instagram picture of Corden joke-kissing former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Social media users expressed overwhelming disappointment with the host. Some people commented on the picture that they felt Corden was "normalizing fascism."

On Monday night, Corden responded to the controversy in a self-deprecating monologue. "I just want to say, I think people are forgetting that this man lied to the American people, and should not be embraced," Corden said as the incriminating picture of him and Spicer was revealed. "These Hollywood phonies kissing up to Sean Spicer are disgusting. I mean, who did this? Who are we talking about here?"



"Now, I know you think that’s a picture of me kissing Sean Spicer," Corden said, "but in the spirit of Sean Spicer, no, it isn't. Anyone ever have that feeling when you get a little drunk and then wake up the next morning and think, 'Oh God, who did I kiss last night?' It's a bit like that. To be fair, everyone was kissing ass last night at the Emmys. I just happened to kiss the biggest one there."



Corden offered his apologies – but couldn't resist getting in one last joke. "Now, understandably, some people have been disappointed by this photo," he said. "In truth, I'm disappointed by it as well. I am – I've been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear – truly, I do. So much so I'm really starting to regret that Carpool Karaoke that we've taped with Steve Bannon. Feels like a mistake today."