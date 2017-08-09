James Corden: Chester Bennington's 'Carpool Karaoke' Is Family's Decision

Chester Bennington's family will decide whether the late singer's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series will air. In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, host James Corden said the Apple Music show will "approach it in whichever manner his family, or the people [who] were involved in that episode, would like it to be handled."

The Late Late Show host called the Linkin Park frontman's suicide a "tragedy," adding that the Carpool Karaoke crew "haven't even thought about" considering their next move. "We consider it not our decision to make," he said. "We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want.”

Bennington died by suicide on July 20th at age 41. Prior to his death, the vocalist filmed an installment of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, a web series spin-off of Corden's popular Late Late Show segment.

The singer's widow, Talinda Bennington, tweeted a "thank you" to the show early Wednesday morning.

The Apple Music show premiered Tuesday with an episode featuring Will Smith. Upcoming guests include Ariana Grande, John Legend, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Billy Eichner.