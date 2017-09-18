Jackie Hoffman Riffs on Emmys Loss to Laura Dern: 'Damn It!'

Jackie Hoffman had quite the visceral reaction to losing out to Big Little Lies' Laura Dern at the 2017 Emmys Sunday evening.

Instead of the standard polite smile and applause, Hoffman was spotted yelling "Damn it, damn it" and hitting the chair in front of her after Riz Ahmed announced Dern the winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama or Limited Series.

The moment quickly went viral online as viewers took note of Hoffman’s less than gracious response. Shortly afterward, Hoffman took to Twitter to launch into a tirade that many users took at face value.



"Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017," she tweeted of Dern, the daughter of Hollywood vets Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. Nearly half an hour later, she upped the ante with "I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017."

A little while later, Hoffman still couldn't seem to let the issue go. "I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims," she tweeted.

Though many Twitter users may have taken Hoffman seriously, however, Hoffman was likely channeling her character Mamacita, Joan Crawford's loyal maid in Feud: Bette and Joan, as well as paying homage to Crawford's infamous 1963 Academy Awards pettiness. (The iconic actress responded to her Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Oscar snub by calling every other nominee in the category and offering to accept the award on their behalf just to steal the spotlight from her rial, Bette Davis).



If this was the case, then Hoffman had previously set up the in-character reaction in the weeks leading up to the Emmys. In August, Hoffman played the part in an Emmy campaign video that mocked the notorious Crawford moment, with her calling up each of her fellow nominees in similar fashion.

At present, her Twitter bio reads, "http://I'm kidding."

I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me? — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017