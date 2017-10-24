Issa Rae Developing Nineties Family Drama for HBO

Issa Rae, the creator and star of comedy Insecure, is developing a family drama for HBO with author Angela Flournoy, Deadline reports. The show will center around an African American family living in Los Angeles during the Nineties.

Rae will serve as an executive producer on the as-yet-untitled show, which Flournoy is writing. Flournoy was a finalist for the National Book Award for her debut novel, The Turner House, which chronicled a large Detroit family over the course of several decades.

At the center of Flournoy and Rae's new show are Sheryl and Jackson, a married couple with two teenagers, Ebony and Les. Sheryl works as a "bounds-pushing" real estate agent, while Jackson is a rising police officer who finds himself conflicted after he's recruited to the Los Angeles Police Department's anti-gang task force.

The early Nineties, when the show will be set, was of course a tumultuous time for L.A. The crack epidemic, the war on drugs, tough-on-crime policies and gang violence wreaked havoc on many neighborhoods, while long-simmering racial tensions finally erupted in 1992 after four LAPD officers were acquitted of beating Rodney King.

"I'm so thrilled to be working with Angela," Rae said. "I was a huge fan of The Turner House and we feel so lucky to bring her beautiful storytelling to HBO."

As for Rae, Insecure recently wrapped its second season and a third is reportedly on its way.

