Ice-T to Host Fox's 'Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?' Special

Fox will explore the still-unsolved murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. in an upcoming special hosted by Ice-T and Soledad O'Brien.

Set to broadcast September 24th, Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? promises to air new details from the investigations as well as never-before-heard accounts of the murders, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

People involved in the investigations – police officers, informants and more – will provide on-camera interviews for the two-hour special, as well as accounts from associates like Doug E. Fresh, Funkmaster Flex, Suge Knight and Lil Cease.

The special will also premiere an unreleased recording of Biggie talking about Shakur's September 1996 shooting, just six months before the Ready to Die rapper himself was killed in Los Angeles.

Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?, produced by the same team that made the flawed The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey, is the latest in a string of upcoming TV series and documentaries dedicated to the two rappers and their still-unsolved murders. A&E is prepping both Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. and Who Killed Tupac?, while USA has the true crime scripted series Unsolved in the works.



Additionally, the first authorized documentaries about both Shakur and Biggie were announced in the past year, which also saw the release of the 2Pac biopic All Eyez on Me. The Johnny Depp-starring film LAbyrinth, about the rappers' murder investigations, also received a green light.