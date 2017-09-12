Hurricane Harvey, Irma Relief Telethon: How to Watch Star-Studded Event

The live televised 'Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief' telethon will include appearances and performances from Beyonce, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Drake, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews, Travis Scott and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The one-hour telethon, originally organized to help raise funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey, has since been expanded to also raise money for those affected by Hurricane Irma. It will air September 12th at 8 p.m. ET (and then again at 8 p.m PT) on ABC, NBC, CBS, BET, Bravo, CMT, E!, Fox, HBO, iHeart Media, MTV, Oxygen, SiriusXM, Univision and Westwood One.

Those without TV access can also stream the even live on AOL, Apple Music, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Beats 1 and Huffington Post.

The event's other performances and appearances include: Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Karlie Kloss and Rob Lowe.

Country legend George Strait is also expected to join the show live via satellite from his benefit concert in San Antonio at 9 p.m. ET.

Proceeds from the fundraising efforts will go the following charities: Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, Feeding Florida, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way.

Those wishing to donate to help hurricane relief efforts can do so via phone, text message and online throughout the course of the telethon. For more information, visit the Hand in Hand website.