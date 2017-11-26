'House of Cards' Production Hiatus Extended Following Kevin Spacey Exit

The hiatus on production of House of Cards' sixth and final season has been extended another two weeks as the series continues to determine how to proceed without Kevin Spacey. Earlier this month, Netflix completely severed ties with the actor following claims of sexual misconduct.



"We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon," producers Media Rights Capital said in an email to the crew (via The Hollywood Reporter). "As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus – beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th."

Producers will provide an update on the fate of the series on December 8th.

In early November, after at least eight House of Cards employees accused Spacey of predatory behavior in a CNN report, the in-production season went into hiatus after Netflix stated the streaming service "not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey."

Two episodes of the final season were filmed prior to Spacey's firing. Producers initially announced that the writers would take a few weeks to rework the final season to excise Spacey's Frank Underwood character from the story. However, three weeks later, House of Cards' production company announced that the series would remain in hiatus for another two weeks.

"These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen," MRC continued. "The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business."

House of Cards isn't the only project to make last-minute changes in the aftermath of Spacey's sexual misconduct accusations: Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, due out in December, reshot all the scenes featuring Spacey as J. Paul Getty, with actor Christopher Plummer replacing the actor in the Oscar contender.