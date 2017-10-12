'Stranger Things' Previews Season Two Soundtrack With Majestic New Song

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein announced that the soundtrack for the second season of the Netflix show Stranger Things will be available on October 20th.

Related 'Stranger Things': Meet Band Behind Creepy, Nostalgic Score Austin synth mavericks Survive on the most talked-about TV soundtrack of 2016

The two composers – also members of the Austin group Survive – previewed the new 34-track LP with "Walkin' In Hawkins." The track unfolds at a stately pace, as gurgling synthesizer lines and deep jolts of bass gradually accumulate around the primary melodic motif.

In a statement, Dixon and Stein suggested that they hoped to balance tradition and innovation in the music for the new season. "In Season 2, we're introducing new styles of composition, while still revisiting old themes when appropriate," the pair noted. "We've created new elements that are necessary to support the story, but still want to remain true to the sound of Season 1."

Dixon and Stein originally got the job scoring Stranger Things because the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, were fans of Survive. "They made a little mock trailer to pitch their concept to Netflix, and they had [our] song 'Dirge' in there," Dixon explained to Rolling Stone. "They were like, 'Oh, shit. That works pretty well for the trailer. It kind of got the vibe across.'"

Dixon and Stein's music subsequently became an integral part of Stranger Thing's appeal. "[The Duffer Brothers] were like, 'Make it scary as fuck … We want to scare the shit out of some little kids ... and adults,'" Dixon recalled. "Especially for some of the more intense scenes, they were like, "Just make it go even harder. Make it as crazy as possible."

Stranger Things Season 2 Track List:

1. "Walkin' in Hawkins"

2. "Home"

3. "Eulogy"

4. "On the Bus"

5. "Presumptuous"

6. "Eight Fifteen"

7. "The First Lie"

8. "Scars"

9. "I Can Save Them"

10. "Descent Into the Rift"

11. "Chicago"

12. "Looking for a Way Out"

13. "Birth / Rescue"

14. "In the Woods"

15. "Digging"

16. "Symptoms"

17. "Eggo in the Snow"

18. "Soldiers"

19. "Choices"

20. "Never Tell"

21. "She Wants Me to Find Her"

22. "Shouldn't Have Lied"

23. "It's a Trap"

24. "Crib"

25. "The Return"

26. "Escape"

27. "We Go Out Tonight"

28. "Connect the Dots"

29. "The Hub"

30. "On Edge"

31. "What Else Did You See?"

32. "Run"

33. "Levitation"

34. "To Be Continued"