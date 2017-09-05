Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Boisterous 'Magic School Bus' Theme Song

Lin-Manuel Miranda belts his boisterous remake of the Magic School Bus theme song in the new trailer for the Netflix revival of the classic kids show, The Magic School Bus Rides Again. The clip also features Lily Tomlin reprising her role as Ms. Frizzle – now Professor Frizzle – and handing over the bus keys to her younger sister, Felicity Frizzle, voiced by Kate McKinnon.

Miranda's new theme puts a contemporary spin on Peter Lurye's original, trading a jaunty rock and roll sound for snappy drum machines and synth stabs. Miranda, however, does keep the song's original lyrics and delivers an energetic vocal performance befitting the theme song's original singer, Little Richard.

Like the original show, The Magic School Bus Rides Again will be set at Walkerville School and feature plenty of physically impossible, but educationally valid adventures, such as field trips into the clouds, the internet and even the sun. And, as both the trailer and Miranda's theme song tease, Ms. Frizzle's new class will very likely get baked into a pie.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again premieres September 29th.