Hear Erik Menendez Talk 'Enduring Family Tragedy' for 'Erik Tells All'

Erik Menendez talks about the Menendez brothers' murder of their parents, an "ongoing and enduring family tragedy," in a new clip from The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All, an upcoming A&E limited series featuring Erik Menendez's most in-depth interview since the infamous 1989 murders.

"My only hope in speaking out is that people may have a more complete understanding of the events that led up to my actions on the night of August 20th," Menendez says of the timing of his interview in the new clip.

"And really a fuller picture of what really happened in my life. All I can hope for is that people will come to realize that the truth is not a simple, one-line explanation that many people have tried to make it out to be."

In addition to Erik Menendez's first interview in over a decade, the docu-series features never-before-seen photos and new interviews with prosecutors, law enforcement, close family, friends and medical experts, including former Los Angeles District Attorney Christopher Darden, former CNN host Larry King and Erik’s wife Tammi Menendez.

Recorded over a series of phone interviews, Erik Tells All finds Menendez talking about his rough childhood, the headline-dominating murder, Erik and Lyle Menendez's attempts to conceal their crime and the historic trials that followed before the brothers were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

"It didn't end there for my family and it continues on to this day, and that sadness is something I'm trying to make up for," Menendez adds in his new interview.

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All premieres November 30th on A&E.

Earlier this year, Lyle Menendez granted an interview for the first time in 20 years. The Menendez brothers' murder is also the focus of a new Law & Order series inspired by the killings and their aftermath as well as a Lifetime movie.

