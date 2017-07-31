'Game of Thrones' Script, Episodes of HBO Series Leaked Online

Hackers targeting HBO have allegedly leaked the script for Game of Thrones' next episode, the fourth installment of Season Seven, and episodes of the network's original series, including Ballers and Room 104. The cyber attackers claimed to have obtained 1.5 terabytes of data, threatening that more leaks will be "coming soon," Entertainment Weekly reports.

HBO confirmed the "cyber incident" in a statement, explaining that the hack "resulted in the compromise of proprietary information." "We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms," the network wrote. "Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."

The company didn't address which – or what amount of – content was stolen. However, HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler sent out a company-wide email about the attack on Monday.

"As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming," he wrote. "Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us.

"I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests," he continued. "The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of."

Plepler closed the email on an optimistic note of encouragement: "As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully."

EW reports that, on Sunday, several reporters received an anonymous email proudly announcing the hack. "Hi to all mankind," the message said. "The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its [sic] HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling."

As of Monday afternoon, no Game of Thrones episodes have leaked.

The incident marks HBO's second major leak in recent years: In 2015, the first four episodes of Game of Thrones Season Five circulated online shortly before the season premiere. Since then, the network has stopped sending out early press screeners of the show to critics.

Another high-profile leak took place in April of this year, when multiple episodes of Orange Is the New Black's fifth season hit the web before the Netflix drama's summer premiere.