Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington discussed the profound and creepy consequences of the show's shocking Season Seven finale in a new cast commentary video from HBO. Spoilers ahead!

The episode featured the coupling of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, but also the shocking reveal that the two are actually related. Jon is Aegon Targaryen, the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, making him Dany's nephew.

While Harrington noted that it was inevitable that Jon Snow and Dany would fall into bed together, he noted, "I think they both know it's wrong, I think they both know it's going to cause problems but it's that thing: When you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through those events together, it's like a runaway train, you can't stop it from happening."

But both Harrington and Clarke admitted that the incestuous arrangement was a tad gag-worthy. "For us, as actors, it's just weird," Clarke said. "The reality of what they are to each other, I don't know how that's going to ... I think [gags] might be the reaction."

The video also featured reactions from Isaac Hempstead-Wright, whose character Bran revealed the connection between Jon and Dany, as well as Peter Dinklage, whose character Tyrion walked in on the big moment. "It's dangerous for everybody involved," said Dinklage. "I'm sure it's good for both of them in the moment, but you don't even get the relief of how beautiful it could be or should be."