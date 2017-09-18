Emmys 2017: The Complete Winners List

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)



Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Vanessa Beyer (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Katheryn Hahn (Transparent)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Regina King (American Crime)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

Documentary Now

Billy on the Street

Drunk History

Portlandia

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy

Atlanta

Silicon Valley

Veep



Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Stranger Things

Westworld