Emmys 2017: The Complete Winners List

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
John Lithgow (The Crown)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Vanessa Beyer (Saturday Night Live)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Katheryn Hahn (Transparent)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Regina King (American Crime)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
Documentary Now
Billy on the Street
Drunk History
Portlandia
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy
Atlanta
Silicon Valley
Veep
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Stranger Things
Westworld