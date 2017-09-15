With TV at its absolute peak-iest, the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards get underway Sunday night, with strong contenders spanning network, cable and online content up for nominations.

Westworld and Saturday Night Live lead the pack with 22 nominations each, with The Handmaid's Tale, Atlanta, This Is Us, Big Little Lies and Feud: Bette and Joan also scoring big in nominations.

The pre-show will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on E! with their "Live From the Red Carpet" coverage. Subscribers can also stream the show via E! Now. Entertainment Weekly and People will also host a free preshow program on their joint streaming platform, People TV.

The main show will start at 8 p.m. ET and can be viewed a number of ways in addition to CBS's standard television coverage. Subscribers can also watch the awards on their streaming devices via CBS All Access (available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Android TV).

Those who are not CBS All Access Subscribers can also try other TV subscription services, including DIRECTV Now, Playstation Vue, YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV.

Stephen Colbert will be hosting, and if his anticipatory tweets earlier this week are any indication, The Late Show host is ramping up for a fun one. "Look forward to my butt crack," he said during Tuesday’s red-carpet rollout, joking that this year's show will be the first to feature nudity.

Presenters for the evening include a wide range of veteran and new actors, including Riz Ahmed (The Night Of, Girls), Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live, Match Game), Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live), Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Anna Faris (Mom), Oprah Winfrey (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) and Melissa McCarthy (Saturday Night Live) among many, many others.

Check back in at Rolling Stone for complete coverage of the show, winners and losers Sunday night and Monday morning.