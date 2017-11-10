Ed Westwick's TV Projects in Doubt Amid Rape Allegations

Two BBC series starring Ed Westwick have been put on hold following recent rape accusations being made against the Gossip Girl alum.

Three-part series Ordeal by Innocence, based on an Agatha Christie novel of the same name, was originally set to be a centerpiece for the BBC's Christmas schedule, but it has since been shelved indefinitely.

Filming for Westwick's other BBC project, comedy series White Gold, is currently "paused" while the actor deals with allegations of sexual assault that have surfaced this week.

"These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied," the BBC said in a statement Friday. "The BBC is not making any judgment, but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules. The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused for filming while he deals with these allegations."

On Monday, actress Kristina Cohen penned a lengthy Facebook post accusing Westwick of sexually assaulting her back in 2014. Cohen alleged that she had gone over to Westwick's home with her then-boyfriend, a "producer who was friends" with Westwick. She explained that she took a nap in one of Westwick's guest bedrooms only to awaken with the actor's "fingers entering [her] body."

"I told him to stop, but he was strong," she wrote. "I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. … He held me down and raped me."

A few days later, former actress Aurélie Wynn shared her own story on Facebook, alleging that Westwick had similarly forced himself on her after an all-night party at his rented L.A. abode. In her post, Wynn recounted how she "said no and he pushed me face down and [I] was powerless under his weight."

Westwick has issued statements via social media denying both women's claims. On Thursday, he addressed both accusations with a statement he posted to Twitter.

"It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct," he wrote.

The Los Angeles Police department has since launched an investigation into Cohen's case after the actress filed a police report Wednesday.